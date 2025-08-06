Aima Baig ties the knot with Zain Ahmed

Pakistani pop singer Aima Baig has officially confirmed her marriage to fashion creative Zain Ahmed through an emotional Instagram post shared late Tuesday night. In her post, she expressed joy and gratitude, calling Zain her “best friend” and asking fans to keep them in their prayers. The couple shared a glimpse of their wedding moments, which quickly spread across social media, triggering excitement and congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities.

The intimate wedding ceremony reportedly took place in Canada, attended only by close friends and family. While Aima mentioned she would share more solo pictures later, she admitted feeling “super overwhelmed” for the time being. Despite limited details, her fans appreciated the quiet elegance and simplicity of the event, calling it both heartwarming and stylish.

Zain Ahmed is known as the creative director and co-founder of the Lahore-based fashion label Rastah. The brand has made headlines for blending traditional South Asian design with a modern edge. With international features and celebrity clients like Riz Ahmed, Zain has earned a strong reputation in the fashion world. Fans believe Aima and Zain are a perfect combination of music and fashion.

As the news spread online, fans and celebrities quickly reacted with love and warm wishes. Many praised the couple for keeping their relationship low-key and the wedding private yet meaningful. Several social media users described the pair as “goals,” appreciating their chemistry and how grounded they appeared despite their fame.

Previously, Aima Baig was engaged to actor Shehbaz Shigri, and the two had gone public with their relationship in 2020. However, they called it off in 2022, with Aima confirming the breakup through a respectful social media post. Since then, fans have remained curious about her personal life, making this wedding announcement even more cherished.

This new chapter in Aima’s life has sparked celebration among her followers. With both Aima and Zain deeply involved in the creative industry, fans are excited to see what collaborations and inspirations the future may bring for this power couple.