Russian billionaire’s superyacht set for US auction

A luxurious superyacht owned by Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov is going up for auction in the United States. The 348-foot Amadea, valued at over $300 million, was seized by US authorities in Fiji in April 2022. It is currently docked in San Diego, California, awaiting sale.

The Amadea is equipped with a helipad, pool, jacuzzi, gym, spa, beauty salon, and eight staterooms that can accommodate 16 guests comfortably. The auction is managed by National Maritime Services, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Sealed bids are open until September 10, with a \$10 million deposit required to participate.

This auction follows a legal battle over ownership. In March, a US judge dismissed a claim by Eduard Khudainatov, former head of Russia’s state oil company Rosneft, who said he was the rightful owner. However, prosecutors called Khudainatov a “straw owner,” confirming that Kerimov, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, was the true owner.

Kerimov has been under US sanctions since 2018 and again in 2022 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Following the invasion, the Justice Department launched Task Force KleptoCapture to seize assets of Russian oligarchs connected to Putin. Though the task force was disbanded by former President Donald Trump, efforts to freeze such assets continued.

Last year, the US Congress passed a law allowing seized Russian assets to be sold, with proceeds supporting humanitarian aid in Ukraine. This sale of the Amadea superyacht is part of this broader effort to penalize those linked to Russia’s aggression while assisting victims of the conflict.