KP monsoon toll rises: 71 dead, 86 injured, mostly children

Since June 25, intense monsoon rains have killed at least 71 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with 86 others injured, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). Children make up the majority of the victims, highlighting the deadly impact on vulnerable communities. Torrential downpours, flash floods, and landslides have damaged entire villages, swept away roads, and collapsed homes across the region.

Swat district suffered the highest number of deaths, with 22 reported so far. Tragedy struck on June 27, when unprecedented flash floods hit parts of Swat and Malakand, leaving 17 people missing—mostly tourists. Rescue teams recovered 12 bodies, rescued 4 individuals, and continue searching for the last missing person. These delays in emergency response sparked publi c anger, with many calling for better disaster preparedness.

On July 21, rain-related disasters escalated further. A woman drowned in a stream, while three children died when their house roof collapsed in Bahrain, Swat. According to PDMA data, deaths occurred across 17 districts, including Buner, Malakand, Charsadda, Upper Dir, and Abbottabad. The injured include 38 men, 15 women, and 33 children, many of whom are receiving treatment in overcrowded hospitals.

Infrastructure damage is also extensive. At least 358 houses have been damaged, 54 of them completely destroyed. Swat, Karak, and Buner districts recorded the most destruction. Additionally, over 140 cattle have died, further hurting local economies. Roads in mountainous areas remain blocked, isolating entire communities and hampering aid efforts.

The PDMA has warned that more rain is on the way. It issued a fresh alert for heavy showers and thunderstorms expected across KP, including Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, and Peshawar. District authorities have been directed to stay on high alert from August 4 to 7. Relief teams are on standby, but the threat of more flooding keeps communities on edge.