National assembly passes resolution expressing solidarity with Gaza

The National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution expressing strong solidarity with the people of Gaza. The resolution condemns Israeli brutality and calls for urgent humanitarian aid to reach Gaza.

During the assembly session, PPP member Shazia Marri presented the resolution supporting Gaza’s courageous people. She highlighted the need to stand with them amid ongoing violence and suffering.

The resolution strongly condemns Israeli authorities for continuing violence and inflammatory statements. It also denounces the blockade preventing humanitarian aid from reaching Gaza, calling it a clear violation of international laws.

Moreover, the assembly urged the global community to take immediate and appropriate actions to stop the suffering. The resolution affirmed Pakistan’s support for the Palestinian people’s struggle for justice and self-determination.

Expressing heartfelt solidarity, the National Assembly praised the bravery and resilience of Gaza’s people. It also called on all nations to work together to restore peace and protect human rights in the region.

In conclusion, the assembly’s resolution reflects Pakistan’s firm stance on the Gaza crisis. It emphasizes the urgent need for humanitarian relief and a peaceful resolution for the affected people.