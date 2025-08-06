Vaughan says Stokes’ absence cost England fifth test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has blamed Ben Stokes’ absence for England’s loss in the fifth Test against India. Stokes missed the match due to a right shoulder injury. Without him, England struggled in the crucial decider.

England started the final day as favourites but faced a sudden collapse. They fell short by 35 runs despite having four wickets in hand. Vaughan believes Stokes’ presence would have changed the outcome of the match.

Speaking to the media, Vaughan said, “With Ben Stokes in the team, England would have won this Test match.” He praised Stokes not only as a strong all-rounder but also as a leader who brings confidence and calm to the team.

Vaughan also pointed out England’s aggressive style backfired under pressure. “They panicked in the way they play. The aggression that usually works for them failed this time,” he added. This loss exposed the team’s struggle without Stokes.

Before his injury, Stokes had bowled 140 overs and taken 17 wickets at an average of 25.24 across four Tests. He also scored 304 runs in seven innings, showing his importance with both ball and bat.

Overall, Vaughan strongly believes Stokes’ leadership and skill could have helped England avoid defeat in this important match against India. His absence was a key factor in England’s loss.