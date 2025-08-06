ElevenLabs launches AI music generator with artist partnerships

ElevenLabs, known for its advanced AI audio tools, has introduced a new AI music generator cleared for commercial use. This launch marks the company’s expansion from text-to-speech technology into the growing AI music creation market. The new model aims to help artists produce music while exploring fresh revenue opportunities.

Introducing Eleven Music. The highest quality AI music model. – Complete control over genre, style, and structure

– Multi-lingual, including English, Spanish, German, Japanese and more

– Edit the sound and lyrics of individual sections or the whole song pic.twitter.com/PmSOeoFe0G — ElevenLabs (@elevenlabsio) August 5, 2025

The company showcased samples of AI-generated music, including a synthetic voice rapping about its rise, echoing stories similar to famous hip-hop artists. While this demonstrates the AI’s creative ability, it also raises ethical questions about replicating real artists’ experiences. These concerns highlight the ongoing debate over AI’s role in music production.

To address copyright issues, ElevenLabs formed partnerships with Merlin Network and Kobalt Music Group. These collaborations allow ElevenLabs to legally use certain music materials for AI training. Merlin and Kobalt represent popular artists like Adele, Nirvana, Beck, and Childish Gambino, giving ElevenLabs necessary permissions for its AI work.

Created in collaboration with labels, publishers, and artists, Eleven Music is cleared for broad commercial use. For more information on supported usage: https://t.co/OaQHzTpYNU — ElevenLabs (@elevenlabsio) August 5, 2025

The agreements include options for artists to opt-in for AI use, providing fair revenue sharing and protections against misuse. Representatives emphasized that these deals offer artists new income streams and safeguard their rights, keeping terms similar to traditional music industry agreements.

Eleven Music is now live – the highest quality AI music model. When creating the product, we accidentally entered a GitHub PR link into the generator. Here’s what it produced. pic.twitter.com/UVGsG4Bchh — ElevenLabs Developers (@ElevenLabsDevs) August 5, 2025

ElevenLabs’ move comes amid rising scrutiny of AI companies accused of using copyrighted music without permission. By securing licensing deals, the company aims to lead AI music innovation responsibly while respecting artists’ rights.

With this launch, ElevenLabs positions itself at the forefront of AI-powered music creation, promising to revolutionize how music is made and shared while ensuring fair compensation for creators worldwide.