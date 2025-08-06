Massive mudslide devastates Indian Himalayan town, dozens missing

A powerful flash flood triggered by a sudden cloudburst tore through the Himalayan town of Dharali in Uttarakhand, India, on Tuesday. The mudslide killed at least four people, while more than 100 remain missing. Videos captured horrifying scenes of muddy water crashing through buildings, dragging entire apartment blocks and people with it. As the flood roared through the narrow mountain valley, terrified residents were seen running for their lives before being swept away.

Authorities quickly declared the situation critical, deploying rescue teams “on a war footing” to locate survivors. India’s army sent around 150 troops who managed to rescue at least 20 people trapped in the deep sludge. However, the disaster left a large portion of the town buried under thick layers of mud. In many areas, rooftops were barely visible above the debris, making the rescue operation even more difficult.

According to rescue officials, the mud in some places was as deep as 50 feet, completely swallowing houses and buildings. The army described it as a “massive mudslide” that caused a sudden wave of debris and water to surge through the settlement. Troops are using all available resources to search for survivors, with special attention to areas where entire families may still be trapped inside collapsed structures.

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand called the destruction “extremely sad and distressing,” confirming that the disaster was caused by an intense cloudburst over the hills. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep sorrow and assured the nation that rescue efforts would continue without delay. He also promised full support to affected families and praised the ongoing work of rescue teams.

As rescue operations continue, emergency responders are racing against time to find the missing before conditions worsen. With weather still unpredictable and the terrain difficult, the next few hours remain crucial. The people of Dharali are left to rebuild their lives from the rubble, holding onto hope that their missing loved ones will be found alive.