PSX hits record high as investor confidence surges

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) reached a historic milestone on Wednesday, continuing its upward momentum for the third consecutive session. The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 1,221 points to touch 144,258.28 during intra-day trading — a 0.85% rise from the previous close. The market showed strong performance throughout the day, with the index reaching an all-time high of 144,258.35 and a low of 143,409.59.

Trading activity remained strong, with over 133 million shares exchanged, amounting to a market value of Rs15.23 billion. This consistent rally reflects growing investor trust amid improving economic indicators and policy clarity. The index had earlier closed at 143,037.16 in Tuesday’s session, already a record at the time. Optimism continues to build around market conditions this week.

The bullish trend was supported by both local and foreign inflows, alongside broad-based gains across key sectors. Notably, Pakistan’s fiscal deficit dropped to 5.38% for FY25, the lowest in nine years. This significant improvement in fiscal health has played a major role in strengthening investor sentiment and market momentum.

Key contributors to the market’s rise included Fauji Fertiliser Company, MCB Bank, and UBL, with gains of 2.08%, 2.33%, and 1.03% respectively. On the contrary, Pakistan Petroleum, Bank AL Habib, and PSO experienced declines, dragging slightly on overall performance. A total of 55 stocks posted gains while 45 recorded losses.

Cement and banking sectors stood out, reflecting investor confidence in corporate earnings and infrastructure demand. Fauji Cement led the volume charts, trading 31.7 million shares and gaining Rs1.86 to close at Rs49.51. First Dawood Properties and Invest Bank followed with 24.8 million and 18.1 million shares respectively. Despite overall foreign selling worth Rs568.7 million, the market maintained a positive outlook driven by domestic investors.