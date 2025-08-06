Russian strikes kill six, escalate tensions before deadline

Russian airstrikes targeted several parts of Ukraine overnight, killing at least six people and injuring over a dozen more. One of the most affected areas was Lozova in the eastern Kharkiv region, where a railway station was hit. The strike damaged a passenger train, the station building, and nearby infrastructure. Ukrainian Railways confirmed that a duty mechanic was among the dead, while several trains were rerouted due to the damage. The nighttime attack caused heavy destruction, leaving the platform buried under rubble.

In addition to the damage in Lozova, the northeastern Sumy region suffered from another Russian strike. This attack targeted an agricultural enterprise, resulting in the deaths of two workers and injuries to three others. Meanwhile, two more people were killed in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region when a drone hit a residential house. These back-to-back assaults reveal a sharp increase in Russian military aggression across eastern and southeastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that more than 25 Shahed drones, designed in Iran, were launched towards Lozova alone. These drones struck critical civilian infrastructure, including the railway depot and station. In total, Ukraine’s air force stated that 46 drones and one ballistic missile were used in the attack, which is fewer than in previous massive air raids but still caused significant harm.

Moreover, in the Russian-occupied city of Svatovo in the Lugansk region, a Ukrainian drone strike killed four water utility workers. Russian-appointed local officials confirmed the casualties, saying the workers died while on duty. This marks one of the deadliest Ukrainian drone attacks in the region in recent weeks. Both sides continue to suffer heavy losses, even as peace talks show no progress.

The surge in violence comes just days before a sanctions deadline set by US President Donald Trump. Following three failed peace rounds in Istanbul, the pressure is mounting on both countries to move towards a ceasefire. In response, Russia appears to be intensifying its ground operations to capture more Ukrainian territory, while the United States plans to send envoy Steve Witkoff to Russia this week for urgent talks with President Vladimir Putin.