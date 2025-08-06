OPEC+ boosts oil output, prices dip slightly

Oil prices saw a slight decline globally as OPEC+ members agreed to increase production starting in September. The alliance will raise output by 547,000 barrels per day, easing earlier supply restrictions. This move, combined with fears of falling global demand, weakened the market impact of US President Donald Trump’s recent threats to India over its Russian oil purchases.

Brent crude futures dropped by 58 cents, or 0.84 percent, bringing the price down to $68.18 per barrel. Meanwhile, the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by 59 cents, or 0.89 percent, settling at $65.70 per barrel. Both prices had already fallen by more than 1 percent on Monday, reaching their lowest levels for the week.

This production increase will end the current output cuts by OPEC+ earlier than originally planned. The decision was made on Sunday as part of the group’s strategy to balance the oil market amid shifting global conditions. Analysts believe this may help stabilize supply without causing a major oversupply crisis.

At the same time, demand forecasts are being revised due to global economic uncertainty. Concerns over slower growth in major economies are pushing buyers to reduce future orders, affecting overall price trends. Traders are now watching closely for signs of recovery or further weakness in consumption levels.

Trump’s threats to impose higher tariffs on India over its Russian oil imports had briefly raised concerns of market disruption. However, OPEC+’s output increase and demand-related worries have reduced the impact of his remarks, bringing a degree of calm to the oil market.

Moving forward, oil prices are likely to respond to both geopolitical developments and production adjustments. With OPEC+ signaling flexibility, the market may continue to fluctuate based on global demand and political tensions.