Bangladesh sets february 2026 polls, Yunus urges reform

Bangladesh’s interim leader and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has announced that national elections will take place in February 2026. His statement came during a major event marking one year since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government, which was overthrown by a student-led movement in August 2024.

Yunus, who is currently serving as chief adviser of the caretaker government, addressed a large crowd outside parliament. He called the moment an “opportunity” for deep reform and warned against forces trying to undo the democratic progress achieved over the past year. He urged citizens to stay united for long-term change.

The 85-year-old leader described the past year as a turning point in Bangladesh’s history, saying it freed the country from a “long-standing fascist rule.” He emphasized that the people’s uprising was not only justified but also recognized globally as a legitimate demand for democracy and fairness.

During his speech, Yunus read a new “proclamation” in the rain alongside leaders from major political parties. The document, which will become part of the constitution, reflects the people’s desire for fair elections, social justice, rule of law, and democratic reforms across all state institutions.

The crowd, including families of those who died during the protests, listened with emotional applause. Many wore headbands made from the national flag, symbolizing their support for the ongoing movement and the changes promised by the interim government.

As the country prepares for elections in early 2026, international observers are closely watching Bangladesh’s transition. The coming months will test whether the promises of justice, democracy, and reform can truly reshape the nation’s future.