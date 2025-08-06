Israeli strikes kill 68 Gazans near aid points

Israeli gunfire and airstrikes killed at least 68 Palestinians in Gaza on Tuesday, according to local civil defence officials. Most of the victims were reportedly waiting near aid distribution points, hoping to receive basic supplies amid the ongoing crisis.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said that 30 people were killed near the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis. They had gathered in the Morag corridor, an area where many civilians go in search of humanitarian assistance. He claimed the deaths occurred when Israeli forces opened fire on the crowd.

Meanwhile, another 20 people were killed and over 100 injured near the Zikim border crossing in northern Gaza. This site has recently seen aid trucks entering the region, making it a common gathering point for desperate civilians seeking food and essentials.

In response, the Israeli army claimed its troops only fired warning shots towards a group of Gazans approaching them. However, they stated they were “not aware of any casualties” resulting from that action. The army did not comment on the strikes near Zikim.

These attacks come as Gaza faces extreme shortages of food, medicine, and clean water, leaving thousands dependent on scattered aid drops. The rising death toll is fueling growing international concern over the treatment of civilians in conflict zones.

As the violence continues, calls for a ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access into Gaza are growing louder. Human rights organizations have urged both sides to prioritize the protection of civilians and allow safe delivery of life-saving aid.