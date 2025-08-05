PTI bigwigs disqualified over May 9 convictions

In another major blow to the Imran Khan-founded party, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday de-notified nine Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers, including the opposition leaders in the Senate and National Assembly – Senator Shibli Faraz and Omar Ayub Khan – following their convictions in the May 9 cases.

According to the notification issued by the electoral watchdog, an anti-terrorism court found lawmakers convicted the lawmakers and sentenced them to imprisonment.

Those disqualified include five members of the National Assembly, one senator, and three members of the Punjab Assembly.

The list includes Omar Ayub (MNA from NA-18 Haripur), Rai Hassan Nawaz (MNA from NA-143 Sahiwal-III), Zartaj Gul (MNA from NA-185 DG Khan-II), Rai Haider Ali (MNA from NA-96 Faisalabad-II), and Sahibzada Hamid Raza (MNA from NA-104 Faisalabad-X) from the lower house of parliament.

Punjab Assembly members Muhammad Ansar Iqbal (MPA from PP-73 Sargodha-III) Junaid Afzal (MPA from PP-98 Faisalabad-l), and Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal (MPA from PP-203 Sahiwal-VI) were also de-notified.

The lawmakers were disqualified under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution (a person shall be disqualified from being elected [if] he has been, on conviction for any offence involving moral turpitude, sentenced to imprisonment for a term of not less than two years).

The disqualification came days after a special anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Faisalabad sentenced several PTI leaders including Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Zartaj Gul and others to 10 years in prison each in connection with a case registered in the aftermath of the May 9, 2023, violence at the Civil Lines Police Station.

Separately, police arrested more than 200 supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday as they tried to hold rallies in cities throughout Pakistan to mark the second anniversary of Khan’s arrest, a party spokesman and officials said.

The detainees included Rehana Dar, 73, a politician from Khan’s party known for her fiery speeches against the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. She was seen being thrown into a police truck in the northeastern city of Lahore.

Zulfiqar Bukhari, a spokesman for Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or PTI, said police used batons and fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Lahore and the southern provincial capital of Karachi.

Ahead of the protests, the Rawalpindi administration banned all assemblies and gatherings till August 10 under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, citing an “imminent threat”.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also led a convoy in Peshawar.

According to other videos the PTI posted, the party organised rallies in various cities across the country.

Former Azad Jammu and Kashmir premier Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, who was recently detained under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance, also led a rally after his last-night release, the PTI said.

Addressing a rally, PTI leader Asad Qaiser alleged that Imran was offered to be allowed to go home, but he turned down such offers and declared that he would not go anywhere but continue the struggle for Pakistan from jail.

He criticised the parties in government for losing the people’s trust and lashed out at them for the sugar scandal.

“The people will not allow the operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under any circumstances. This is the decision of the people and the general public does not want any more operations here,” he said.

He said that their agenda was constitutional supremacy, true authority of the Parliament according to the Constitution and democratic principles and norms.

“We have launched a movement today which will focus on releasing of our leader, Imran Khan, immediate withdrawal of all fake cases against him, supremacy of the Parliament, upholding of country’s Constitution in all circumstances and people’s civil rights, independence of judiciary and let the people and leaders and religious parties to express thier views without any fear and hesitation.”

He announced that the second phase of the PTI’s efforts would take place on August 14, after which the party planned to head to Sindh. “We will unite the entire country to rid ourselves of this oppressive government,” he concluded.