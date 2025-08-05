Punjab cabinet approves 1,220 flats for industrial workers

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday chaired 28th meeting of the provincial cabinet to discuss and decide on 130 agenda items. The Cabinet gave approval to provide 1,220 flats to industrial workers in Punjab.

The Provincial cabinet also approved to increase salary of workers in skilled, semi-skilled and other 102 categories to Rs 40,000.

Madam Chief Minister announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each for rescue workers performing flood duties. It also approved official conduct of class 5 and 8 exams in Punjab, assessment of class 5 students and regular examination of class 8 students. Provincial cabinet approved lifelong pension to employees’ widows. Madam Chief Minister directed the relevant authorities to establish regular industry for prisoners in jails. She said, “Prisoners working as laborers will also get wages.” She also directed to introduce third-party monitoring system in jails.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to take historical step to promote investment in the province by approving the establishment of petrol pumps, for which the potential Investors will have to submit only 6 documents instead of 16. She said,”Investors will be able to get NOC by applying online.” Cabinet approved for the first time in Punjab, comprehensive rules for the safety of workers. She added,”Punjab should approve Occupational Safety and Health Rules 2024.” She directed to ensure safety of workers working on sewer lines and construction sites. She directed the Labor Department to form an enforcement force to ensure safety of workers. She highlighted,”Just making laws is not enough, implementation is necessary at all levels. Lives of poor workers and laborers are also precious, we will ensure their safety at all costs.”

Provincial cabinet gave approval to the draft of Punjab Restriction on Employment of Children Rules 2024 to prevent child labor, besides approval to implement a uniform procedure for the appointment of treasurer, registrar and controller examinations in government and private universities. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the relevant authorities to take necessary steps for monitoring the audit reports across Punjab. The Cabinet agreed to a proposal of hiring from the market for the appointment of Vice Chancellor. It also approved to obtain at least 80% marks for the post of a Vice Chancellor.

Madam Chief Minister said, “AI traffic management system will be implemented on Punjab roads within 90 days.” She directed to ensure immediate implementation of the Excel Load Management System on roads, and approved to establish WASA in 05 divisions of Punjab. She added, “WASA will be established in 13 more cities.” The Cabinet approved to start paid internships for nurses in government hospitals.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif noted amazing success of Kisan Card in Punjab, as 99% recovery in Phase 1 has been achieved. She said,”Rs 93 billion have been released to 90,000 farmers, who have used Rs 47 billion for agricultural inputs.” She added,”New tractor manufacturing factories will be established under CM’s high-tech mechanization.” The Cabinet approved an MoU between Punjab Government and Deer Foundation International and Houbara International Foundation. It gave approval of regulatory framework for the protection of local birds. It also approved Rs 2.6 billion for PDMA to spend for the rehabilitation of flood affectees.

Provincial cabinet approved recruitment of constables in Riot Management Police, besides recruitment on three new posts in Walled City Authority. It also gave approval to relax restrictions for recruitment in Punjab Charities Commission. Madam Chief Minister directed to scrutinize fake charities and submit a report after every four months. The Cabinet approved granting authority to approve PHATA’s budget to its governing body. Madam Chief Minister directed to clarify the monitoring procedure of PHATA. The Cabinet gave approval to the nomination of new member of the board of directors of Punjab Energy Holding Company Limited, besides installation of MIS system in the Home Department along with the approval of three months extension in the tenure of staff. It also approved extension of tenure of nine employees of P&D Department project, and

agreed to a proposal to link Literacy Department with School Wing. The Cabinet also gave approval to the extension of tenure of 590 project employees of Literacy Department, besides approval of extension of contract of SPU research assistant. It also approved extension of contract of 31 employees of Multan Center for Combating Violence against Women, besides recruitment to 77 posts in Punjab Financial Advisory Services.

Provincial cabinet approved 86 posts of Driver Patrol Assistant, besides 45 new posts in Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department SPU. The Cabinet gave approval to recruit on vacant posts of Driver in Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department, besides appointment of 35 experts in Provincial and District Quality Control Board. It also approved recruitment in hospitals on locum basis, besides approval of extension of contract of four employees of Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority. Provincial cabinet also approved extension of expiry date of NOC of cement plants, amendment for reconstitution of Sports Board Punjab, purchase of bulletproof vehicles to ensure security of important guests, amendment in Punjab Drug Rules, and establishment of PEECA under Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act 2025. It also gave approved measures for leasing government land to telecom sector, besides establishment of Sugarcane Research and Development Board Act 2025 for research on sugarcane. Approval was also given by the cabinet to Punjab Locum Recruitment Act 2025 for recruitment to clinical and non-clinical posts.