Mother of seven children killed over ‘honour’ in Karachi

A mother of seven children was shot dead allegedly by her husband in an ‘honour’ killing case in Chakiwara area of Lyari on Tuesday, according to police. “Bakhtawar, 40, was shot and killed by her husband at Miranaka [in Chakiwara, Lyari],” Chakiwara Station House Officer (SHO) Sajid Dharejo told the media. “The husband was arrested, and the pistol used in the murder was recovered,” he added. The police official said that the woman was asleep inside their home near Koyla Godam, Street-7, at around 1:30am when the suspect fired four shots. She sustained three bullet wounds and died on the spot. “The murder appears to be an outcome of ‘honour’ killing,” Dharejo continued. During the initial probe, the arrested man told the police that his wife used to talk with a man on her cell phone. He had warned her not to do it, but she did not give any heed to his warning, the husband claimed. The SHO said the husband is a labourer and hailed from Mansehra. The body of the victim was shifted to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for legal formalities.