Internet polarised over Ali Sethi’s new look

Ali Sethi has once again ignited nationwide conversation, this time not for his music alone, but for the bold fashion choices featured in the visuals for his latest track, Bridegroom.

Known for challenging norms, the Pasoori singer shared promotional images on Instagram wearing a bright yellow skirt and makeup, triggering a wave of reactions across social media.

The visuals quickly went viral, with many users divided over the meaning behind his appearance. While some accused Sethi of promoting a “same-sex agenda” or “foreign influence,” others saw the look as an artistic expression aligned with global music and fashion trends. Bridegroom offers a nontraditional narrative, told from the perspective of a bride reflecting on her groom. Sethi’s choice to embody this story through gender-fluid aesthetics was seen by supporters as a bold exploration of identity and by critics as deliberate provocation.

Comment sections were flooded with polarised opinions. Detractors labeled his look “bizarre” and accused him of blurring gender lines intentionally. One user wrote, “This is the result of growing up on haram (forbidden) wealth,” while another claimed he was “clearly pushing a foreign agenda.”

Some critics also speculated about his personal life, including unverified claims about his sexuality and allegations that the visuals were designed to stir controversy for attention.

“Why wear a skirt to show emotion? Is this what art means now?” asked one angry commenter.

Despite the backlash, Sethi received strong support from fans and fellow artists who praised his courage to defy expectations. They argued that his work reflects a broader shift in global art, where gender, emotion and personal expression often intersect. Supporters say Bridegroom is less about shock value and more about challenging rigid norms in art and culture-particularly those tied to gender roles in South Asia. Ali Sethi has not issued a direct response to the criticism, but his continued promotion of the track suggests he stands by his creative choices.

Released on August 1, 2025, Bridegroom is part of Sethi’s new album Love Language, which explores themes of love, longing and identity in modern times. As the conversation around Bridegroom continues to grow, Ali Sethi remains a polarising figure-lauded by some as a boundary-breaking artist and condemned by others as a cultural disruptor. Either way, he continues to push the envelope, using his platform to challenge convention and redefine artistic expression on his own terms.