Demi Moore unhappy with Tom Cruise’ honorary Oscar over Bruce Willis

Demi Moore is putting all her effort into getting her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, an honorary Oscar for his undeniably significant contribution to cinema.

As Bruce suffers from dementia, Demi and the couple’s daughters are getting restless in the matter, fearing that it could be too late if he isn’t honored soon.

“Everybody knows how badly Demi wants a competitive Oscar of her own and she’s not giving up after the near-miss with last year’s The Substance,” a mole said, per Radar Online.

“But she’s also been waging a shadow campaign for the Oscars to recognise Bruce with an honorary award while he can still stand up and accept it,” the source continued. “She and his daughters feel Bruce’s contribution to modern cinema is undeniable. Everybody knows Bruce is overdue, and at some point, it will be too late,” they added. Demi is disappointed as the Academy has decided to honor Tom Cruise this year with the honorary Oscar for his contribution to action movies.

But Bruce’s epic films, such as Pulp Fiction, the Die Hard franchise and The Sixth Sense, have made him a worthy contender to and one that has been looked over by the Academy.

“Sure, Tom can take credit for bringing audiences back to theaters with Top Gun: Maverick, but Bruce is every bit as much of an action-movie pioneer as Tom and he’s made just as many classic films,” the tipster added.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis were married from 1987 to 2000 and welcomed three daughters: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.