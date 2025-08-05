Doechii dishes on how she felt meeting ‘legend’ Lady Gaga

Rising music star Doechii recently opened up about her admiration for Lady Gaga.

Despite being a huge fan of Gaga, the Grammy-winning artist hasn’t turned to the pop icon for advice.

In a recent chat with People, the 26-year-old rapper talked about her breakthrough year, including some major milestones like winning her first-ever Grammy, performing with Lauryn Hill, and meeting Lady Gaga.

When asked how it felt to see Gaga praise her music as “immediately legendary” after her 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards performance, Doechii said,

“I audibly gasped, literally,” she exclaimed, adding, “I’m the biggest Lady Gaga fan.” The Anxiety hitmaker gushed over Gaga, saying, “She is so dedicated to her creativity and pushing the limits, so for a legend like that to say that about me.”

“It really, really validated me in a humbling way,” she added of her experience of meeting the popstar.

Although the two have met, Doechii revealed that she hasn’t sought personal advice from Gaga.

“No, not for advice. I think when you meet Lady Gaga, she naturally has an essence about her. You just kind of listen and you don’t even have to ask her for anything. I think she just pours herself naturally onto people,” Doechii told the outlet.