Zhalay exposes harassment in showbiz

Pakistani actor and model Zhalay Sarhadi has pulled back the curtain on the darker side of showbiz, shedding light on harassment, power abuse and deep-rooted misogyny in the entertainment world. In a recent appearance on a podcast, Zhalay Sarhadi shared a disturbing encounter from her early career. She revealed she was once told that to land a role of her choice, she’d have to do what “other women would sleep with someone for.” Her response was clear and defiant, “I lost it, which is normal. I told them I’m doing this to fund my education and if anyone approaches me like that again, I’ll slap them.” Zhalay explained that she had to push back against inappropriate behavior from the start of her career. “I also had to give a shut-up call in the beginning to a couple of people. I faced it,” she said. Despite describing the proposition as not overtly aggressive, she made it clear that it was unacceptable-and common enough to need confrontation. Beyond harassment, Zhalay also challenged cultural narratives around women’s independence. Responding to the widely held belief that “aurat ki kamayi mein barkat nahi hoti” (there’s no blessing in a woman’s income), she responded, “I’ve funded my own education, my own wedding, and bought my own car. So I don’t see how my earnings are any less abundant than a man’s.” She believes the idea is rooted in a larger system of gender inequality that continues to influence the industry and society at large. When asked if her assertive personality developed as a defense mechanism, Zhalay responded thoughtfully, “Possibly. I’m intimidating. I had to be.”