Waqas Akram’s National assembly seat under threat

PTI Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Waqas Akram may lose his seat due to prolonged absence from the National Assembly. During Monday’s session, PML-N lawmaker Nosheen Iftikhar moved a motion against him. She claimed Waqas had been absent for 40 consecutive days. The motion cited Article 64 of the Constitution, which allows disqualification in such cases.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq confirmed the rule during the session. He stated that if a member misses 40 days, a motion can be brought forward. If the motion passes, the seat is declared vacant. The motion against Waqas Akram is now under consideration. A decision will be taken based on the assembly’s approval.

In response, Sheikh Waqas Akram issued a statement defending himself. He said he submitted several leave applications to the Speaker’s office. He questioned why the Speaker did not acknowledge them. “The Speaker is the custodian of the House,” he said, “He should tell the House where my applications went.”

The matter has triggered debate on the transparency of leave requests. Some lawmakers urged better record-keeping within the Speaker’s office. Others demanded clarity on how such applications are processed. The Speaker did not respond directly to Waqas’ claim during the session.

The motion’s outcome will determine Waqas Akram’s political future. If approved, his seat will be declared vacant. This could trigger a by-election. Meanwhile, PTI has not issued an official response to the matter.