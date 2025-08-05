PM vows full support for SMEs to drive national growth

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are vital for the country’s economic growth. He stressed that the government is working on priority to support these businesses. The Prime Minister chaired a meeting of the SME Development Authority (SMEDA) Steering Committee. The meeting focused on reforms and new initiatives to boost SME development. Senior ministers, advisers, and representatives from all provinces also attended the session.

Officials briefed the Prime Minister on the changes within SMEDA. They shared that companies earning up to Rs 30 million annually are now classified as micro-enterprises. These businesses will now fall under SMEDA’s support system. This move aims to expand the reach of SME-related initiatives. The Prime Minister praised the reform and called it a step towards inclusive growth.

The briefing also highlighted progress on a Women Entrepreneurship Policy. The draft is ready and will soon go to the federal cabinet for approval. SMEDA also plans to launch a digital portal for women entrepreneurs. This initiative will help women easily access resources and opportunities. The government wants more women to become part of the economy.

Additionally, SMEDA has outsourced work on several key projects. These include a credit scoring model for SMEs and a plan to increase exports. Legal work on SME sub-contracting is also under way. SMEDA is now working with the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. Together, they are conducting a survey of 20 sectors to gather important economic data.

PM Shehbaz Sharif repeated that SMEs hold a central role in national progress. He said supporting these businesses is crucial for job creation and innovation. The government, he added, will ensure better access to finance and digital tools. He urged all stakeholders to remove barriers faced by SMEs. He also called for faster execution of the discussed reforms.