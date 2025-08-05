Trump announces more tariffs on India within 24 hours

US President Donald Trump announced plans to increase tariffs on Indian goods within the next 24 hours. He said the existing 25 percent tariffs would be raised further as a penalty for India’s continued purchase of Russian oil. Trump accused India of supporting Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine by buying oil and reselling it for profit.

Trump described India as a “poor trade partner” and criticized its trade policies, calling India’s economy “dead” due to high tariffs and protectionism. He said the United States has long had issues with India’s high tariff barriers, which have negatively affected trade relations between the two countries.

Earlier, Trump had already increased tariffs on Indian imports because of its ties with Russia over oil. He stated on social media that India not only buys large quantities of Russian oil but also sells it for financial gain, showing disregard for the human cost of the Ukraine war. This disregard, according to Trump, justifies raising tariffs even more.

Trump also warned that countries continuing to purchase Russian oil might face tariffs up to 100 percent. This new round of tariffs on India reflects growing tensions as the US intensifies its economic pressure on nations trading with Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The move could strain US-India economic ties, which have grown significantly in recent years. India’s refusal to cut Russian oil imports places it at odds with Western sanctions, complicating trade and diplomatic relations between the two global powers.