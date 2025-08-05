India’s top court to hear Kashmir statehood petition

India’s Supreme Court will hear a fresh plea on August 8 seeking the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s full statehood. The plea was filed by two residents of the region, marking renewed efforts for the return of political autonomy after six years under direct federal rule.

Back in August 2019, the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, revoked Article 370, ending the region’s limited autonomy. This decision placed Jammu and Kashmir under direct control from New Delhi, sparking widespread unrest, mass detentions, and a long communication blackout.

Although the Supreme Court upheld the decision in December 2023, it instructed the government to restore the region’s statehood “as soon as possible.” Petitioners now seek a fixed timeline, arguing that enough time has passed and that elections have already been held successfully.

Lawyer Soayib Qureshi, representing the petitioners, said they filed the application to push for clarity and commitment. He emphasized that although a regional government exists, it operates with limited powers while real control remains with a New Delhi-appointed administrator.

Despite the elections held last November, Kashmiris continue to demand the return of full constitutional rights and governance. On Tuesday, security forces were deployed across the region as protests erupted, calling for the restoration of Kashmir’s special status and statehood.

As Kashmir marks six years under federal control, the upcoming court hearing has raised hopes among many residents. However, the outcome remains uncertain, and tensions continue to simmer in the deeply divided Himalayan territory.