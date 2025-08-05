Gold prices fall by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan dropped sharply on Tuesday, following a decline in the international bullion market. The price per tola fell by Rs1,500, bringing the new rate to Rs358,000. This decrease comes just a day after gold saw a modest rise of Rs500.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association, the price of 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs1,286, settling at Rs306,927. The drop reflects global trends, where gold faced pressure due to a stronger US dollar and investor uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the international gold price dipped to $3,353 per ounce, marking a decrease of $15. The local market included a premium of $20 on the global rate, which often fluctuates due to import costs and currency exchange movements.

On the other hand, silver saw a small gain during the day. The price per tola of silver rose by Rs18, reaching Rs3,971, showing mixed trends in the precious metals market.

Despite recent fluctuations, investors remain closely focused on gold due to ongoing global economic concerns. However, local jewelers note that price volatility has slightly slowed down purchasing activity in the domestic market.

With changing international dynamics, traders expect further adjustments in gold and silver rates in the coming days. Buyers and investors are advised to monitor daily rates and make informed decisions accordingly.