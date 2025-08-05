Russian strikes kill three as Ukraine railways hit hard

Russian airstrikes on Ukraine’s eastern city of Lozova killed three people and injured at least 12 others, including railway staff, during a nighttime assault targeting key infrastructure. Ukrainian officials reported that the attacks caused major damage to the railway system, which has remained a frequent target throughout the war.

Ukrainian Railways confirmed that a mechanic was among the dead, and multiple trains had to be rerouted due to the destruction. The strikes damaged a station building and left a passenger train severely burned, with rubble scattered across the platform. Authorities called the incident one of the most intense assaults since the war began.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said over 25 Iranian-made Shahed drones were used to strike civilian infrastructure, including the railway depot and station. He reported that at least 10 civilians were injured during the attack. The Ukrainian air force added that 46 drones and one ballistic missile were launched overall, fewer than Russia’s full strike capacity.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine’s Sumy region, another Russian strike killed two people at an agricultural enterprise, raising the day’s death toll. These back-to-back attacks signal an escalation in Russia’s military pressure ahead of looming international deadlines.

Tensions are rising as a Friday deadline set by US President Donald Trump approaches, threatening new sanctions if peace progress remains stalled. After three unsuccessful rounds of talks in Istanbul, hopes for a ceasefire remain slim, with both sides showing little compromise.

In the coming days, US envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to visit Russia and meet President Vladimir Putin in a last-minute effort to de-escalate the situation. However, with Russia accelerating its ground advances, Ukraine braces for more intense fighting.