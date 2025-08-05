Tornado hits inner Mongolia Geopark amid China’s extreme weather

A powerful tornado struck near a geopark in China’s Inner Mongolia region, adding to the wave of extreme weather conditions gripping the country this summer. The incident occurred as authorities across China remained on high alert, preparing for continued heavy rainfall and severe flooding in several regions.

Footage of the tornado showed a narrow brown funnel twisting across the landscape, with fierce winds hurling debris into the air. Observers can be heard reacting in shock as the tornado tore through the area. Experts verified the location using satellite imagery and recognizable landmarks, while local media confirmed the date and authenticity of the event.

Meanwhile, Beijing is facing another round of torrential rains, days after flash floods forced over 70,000 residents to evacuate. Emergency services across the capital remain on high alert, with all 16 districts placed under the highest weather warning earlier this week due to deadly flooding that has already claimed dozens of lives.

As the monsoon season intensifies, Chinese authorities are rushing to strengthen flood defenses, update weather forecasting systems, and improve emergency response measures. The recent tornado in Inner Mongolia is yet another reminder of how unpredictable and dangerous the current weather patterns have become.

Despite the intensity of the tornado, no injuries or fatalities were reported from the affected area. Officials continue to monitor conditions closely, urging citizens to stay indoors and follow safety guidelines issued by local disaster management authorities.

With more rain in the forecast and climate events becoming increasingly violent, China is facing mounting pressure to improve its infrastructure and response systems. The situation remains fluid as authorities work to safeguard communities and prevent further loss of life.