Opposition alliance demands sugar industry investigation by CJP

The opposition alliance, Tehreek-i-Tahafuz Ayeen Pakistan (TTAP), has urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Yahya Afridi, to form a judicial commission to investigate alleged manipulation in the sugar industry. In a letter sent by TTAP Vice Chairman Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the alliance requested a suo motu action under Article 184(3) of the Constitution to examine policy loopholes and expose those benefiting from sugar industry decisions.

According to the letter, TTAP demanded that a three-judge committee be set up to ensure a fair and impartial probe. The alliance stressed that individuals with ties to the ruling coalition and ownership in sugar mills must be held accountable. It argued that such manipulation not only harms the economy but also erodes public confidence in state institutions.

Moreover, TTAP accused the government of allowing sugar exports despite shortage warnings, only to later approve large-scale imports. This cycle, it claimed, created massive profits for a select group of sugar mill owners. The alliance said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government approved the export of 765,000 metric tonnes and later allowed the import of 500,000 metric tonnes, further benefiting connected business interests.

The letter also highlighted the government’s exemption of duties and taxes on sugar imports, claiming this move violated IMF conditions and worsened the country’s financial burden. TTAP argued that these policies reveal how powerful sugar industry players continue to influence national decision-making for personal gain.

Additionally, TTAP pointed out that about half of Pakistan’s sugar mills are owned by politicians, many of whom belong to the ruling alliance. The group cited past fines issued by the Competition Commission of Pakistan for cartel-like practices, saying such actions prove the need for deeper inquiry into longstanding corruption within the sector.

Finally, TTAP referenced a recent Public Accounts Committee report stating that sugar mills profited by Rs300 billion due to price fluctuations. The alliance claimed existing accountability forums are ineffective due to political interference and urged the Chief Justice to take urgent action to protect the public from the ‘sugar mafia’s’ unchecked influence.