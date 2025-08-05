Pakistan cuts circular debt by Rs780 billion, sees improvement

Pakistan has successfully reduced its power sector circular debt by Rs780 billion, bringing the total down to Rs1.614 trillion. The government credits this progress to lower line losses, improved bill recoveries, and cost savings from renegotiated contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

During a public hearing on quarterly tariff adjustments, Power Division officials informed Nepra that the performance of distribution companies had improved significantly. These improvements alone contributed savings of approximately Rs200 billion, with further reductions coming from contract revisions and other efficiency measures.

Despite the progress, some industrial stakeholders raised concerns about the long-term sustainability of the debt reduction. They argued that the government relied heavily on bank loans to lower arrears. However, officials clarified that while Rs1.275 trillion is being raised through banks, no separate surcharge will be applied to recover this amount.

The hearing also exposed a contradiction in reported data. While industrial power consumption reportedly rose by 49%, many industries claimed they were shutting down. Officials explained that increased consumption resulted from industries switching from captive power to grid supply, especially during outages at major hydropower plants like Neelum-Jhelum.

Additional challenges include over 128,000 pending applications for new electricity connections and nearly 70,000 defective meters still in operation. Moreover, 4,000 net metering requests are awaiting processing, with Fesco alone accounting for nearly half of the backlog.

In Balochistan, Qesco’s CEO revealed that over 13,000 agricultural tube wells have been disconnected, following the prime minister’s directive to shift to solar energy. This has significantly reduced demand in the region. Nepra will finalize its decision on the tariff adjustment after reviewing all submitted data and stakeholder responses.