Pakistan pushes forward with bold cashless economy drive

Pakistan’s transition towards a cashless economy has entered a crucial stage, with national goals firmly in place to digitize payments across all sectors. State Bank of Pakistan Deputy Governor Saleemullah said the drive now moves ahead under the guidance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership.

He highlighted that the digital shift supports the central bank’s long-term strategy to build a safe, efficient, and low-cost payment system. The plan includes expanding digital access from large retailers to small businesses, ensuring inclusivity and nationwide adoption.

Saleemullah outlined clear national targets, such as raising the number of digital merchants to two million and increasing mobile and internet banking users from 95 to 120 million by FY2025-26. He also announced the goal to double annual digital transactions to 15 billion and ensure all overseas remittances are routed through formal banking channels or mobile wallets.

Moreover, he stressed that public trust is critical for success, especially in fraud prevention. While Pakistan’s digital fraud rate remains lower than many advanced economies, the central bank is enhancing fraud protection systems and enforcing strict accountability on financial institutions.

The initiative is being led by a high-level steering committee chaired by the Prime Minister. Subcommittees are working on cashless payment systems, government transactions, and digital infrastructure. Industry experts have welcomed the move, calling it a turning point in Pakistan’s digital transformation journey.

One immediate focus is the digitization of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), with over 1.73 million mobile wallets already linked to beneficiaries. Additionally, efforts are underway to strengthen the RAAST payment platform and improve biometric verification for secure and transparent fund disbursement.