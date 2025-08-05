Six MPAs arrested as PTI launches nationwide protest for Imran Khan

Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) began mobilizing across the country on Tuesday to mark two years since former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s imprisonment. The party called for protests demanding his immediate release, sparking a strong response from authorities. Security was tightened, especially around Adiala Jail, where Imran Khan remains detained.

شوکت بسرا کی قیادت میں لاہور میں بہت بڑی تعداد میں عوام سڑکوں پر نکل ائی ہے شاباش pic.twitter.com/Be9dMWLmCz — چوہدری مدثر رضا مچھیانہ (@Muddasaroffical) August 5, 2025

In Lahore, six PTI members of the Punjab Assembly were arrested, with another detained as police continued a crackdown on the party’s leadership. The authorities reportedly detained over 300 PTI workers in Lahore and conducted raids at the homes of several party leaders. These actions intensified tensions as protests gained momentum across different regions.

اوکاڑہ: مہر عبدالستار کی قیادت میں اوکاڑہ کی عوام کی بڑی تعداد میں موٹر سائیکل ریلی میں شرکت،

مطالبہ صرف ایک ،

“رہا کرو خان ہمارا”۔ #پرامن_ملک_گیر_تحریک #پانچ_اگست_فیصلہ_کن pic.twitter.com/TcZgtjyLez — PTI Punjab (@PTIPunjabPK) August 5, 2025

Large crowds gathered in Lahore under the leadership of PTI’s Shaukat Basra, marching through the city while chanting pro-Imran slogans and waving party flags. Similarly, in Okara, PTI leader Mehr Abdul Sattar led a motorcycle rally where protesters demanded the release of their leader. Convoys from various parts of the country moved toward central protest points.

انصاف یوتھ ونگ کا پہلا قافلہ ضلع مہمند سے اپنی منزل کی طرف روانہ!

pic.twitter.com/j7TsWoaGL1 — PTI (@PTIofficial) August 5, 2025

Grassroots energy was also visible as the PTI Youth Wing launched its first convoy from District Mohmand, indicating rising support before the formal protest call was made. In Sheikhupura, Punjab Assembly MPA Waqas Mehmood Maan organized a protest with significant participation from farmers, all united in calling for Imran Khan’s freedom.

بانی چیئرمین عمران خان کی ناحق قید کے دو سال مکمل ہونے کے خلاف پر امن تحریک کا آغاز

پی پی 142 شیخوپورہ

ممبرپنجاب اسمبلی وقاص محمودمان (سینئر نائب صدر کسان ونگ پنجاب) کی قیادت میں

کسان بھی نکل آئے#خان_کی_کال_مزاحمت_کی_یلغار #پانچ_اگست_فیصلہ_کن pic.twitter.com/PMYk76l84G — PTI Punjab (@PTIPunjabPK) August 5, 2025

Meanwhile, the party’s Punjab wing reported police violence against former PTI member Aliya Hamza Malik. She was injured when police allegedly attacked her vehicle during a peaceful protest attempt. PTI leaders also claimed that authorities blocked peaceful demonstrations and carried out overnight raids targeting party workers’ homes.

Former National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri confirmed that plainclothes officials were seen disabling CCTV cameras during these raids. PTI’s protest movement remains strong despite the government’s efforts to suppress it, as supporters continue demanding justice for Imran Khan.