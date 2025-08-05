FIA probes Mardan cigarette maker over major tax fraud

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a detailed probe into Universal Tobacco Company (UTC), a Mardan-based cigarette manufacturer, over serious allegations of tax evasion and financial fraud. The company is accused of dodging Federal Excise Duty (FED) payments and possibly engaging in money laundering activities.

Investigators believe UTC manipulated sales figures and underreported production to avoid paying millions in federal taxes. The company allegedly misused the FBR’s Track and Trace stamp system, which monitors cigarette manufacturing and distribution, to conceal actual sales volume and evade excise duties.

Initial evidence also points to possible collusion between UTC and certain tax officials, allowing the company to falsify records and bypass critical legal and tax requirements. This raises concerns about corruption within regulatory institutions and the need for tighter oversight.

The FIA is closely examining the company’s financial documents, including tax returns, production capacity details, and records of imported raw materials. Investigators are also reviewing inconsistencies in the company’s income tax and excise duty filings over the past three years.

The inquiry is being conducted by the FIA’s Corporate Crime Circle in Islamabad under Enquiry No. 46/2025, governed by the Federal Investigation Act of 1974. Officials are analyzing distributor data and sales records to determine the full scope of the suspected fraud.

If the allegations are proven true, UTC could face heavy financial penalties and legal action. The case is expected to set an example for other firms attempting to bypass tax regulations in Pakistan’s tobacco sector.