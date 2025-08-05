EU envoy bids farewell in meeting with president Zardari

The outgoing Head of the European Union Delegation to Pakistan, Dr Riina Kionka, paid a farewell visit to President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday. During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening ties between Pakistan and the European Union.

President Zardari welcomed Dr Kionka and highlighted Pakistan’s strong and multidimensional partnership with the EU. He said that stable and robust relations between Pakistan and the EU contribute positively to regional peace and global security, especially in today’s uncertain world.

The president noted that the EU remains one of Pakistan’s biggest trade and investment partners. He emphasized that Pakistan’s large youth population and growing industrial sector present vast opportunities for expanding development cooperation with the European bloc.

Moreover, President Zardari expressed hope that Pakistan would continue to benefit from EU-led educational and research programs such as Erasmus Mundus and Horizon Europe. He said these initiatives promote knowledge exchange and innovation that are essential for Pakistan’s future.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s full commitment to the Pakistan-EU Strategic Engagement Plan. Zardari stressed that mutual interests in trade, climate action, migration, and regional peace form the backbone of a strong and lasting partnership.

In conclusion, the president praised Dr Kionka for her valuable role in enhancing EU-Pakistan ties and congratulated her on the successful completion of her tenure. He wished her continued success in her future diplomatic assignments.