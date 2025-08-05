Iran demands US accountability for nuclear site attacks

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said that demands for compensation and accountability for the US military aggression against Iran’s peaceful nuclear sites will be a key part of any negotiation agenda. However, he ruled out direct talks with Washington.

The attacks took place in June when the US joined Israel in striking Iranian nuclear and military sites. These attacks hit important facilities at Fordo, Isfahan, and Natanz, disrupting ongoing diplomatic talks about Tehran’s atomic program.

The strikes led to a 12-day conflict, causing widespread damage, including to residential areas. The violence also halted the diplomatic efforts that had started in April, marking the highest level of contact between Tehran and Washington since 2018.

After the attacks, Iran stopped cooperating with the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog and demanded security guarantees against future military actions before any talks could resume. Washington rejected Iran’s compensation demands, calling them “ridiculous.”

Despite the conflict, Baqaei reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty. He also criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for what he described as a politicized and unprofessional approach toward Iran’s nuclear program.