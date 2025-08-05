Strong 5.7 earthquake shakes Iran’s Kerman province

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 struck Iran’s Kerman province on Tuesday, shaking several cities in southeastern Iran. The tremors were felt strongly across the region, causing alarm among residents.

The German Research Center for Geosciences reported that the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers underground. The shallow depth increased the intensity of the shaking felt on the surface, affecting multiple nearby towns and cities.

So far, no clear reports have emerged regarding casualties or damage caused by the earthquake. Emergency services are on alert and monitoring the situation closely as assessments continue.

Local authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and be prepared for possible aftershocks that may follow the main quake. Officials are also working to gather detailed information on any impact on infrastructure or homes.

The region is known for seismic activity, and experts continue to emphasize the importance of disaster preparedness. Residents in Kerman and surrounding areas are being advised to follow safety guidelines during this period.

Efforts are underway to ensure swift response and support for any affected communities, aiming to minimize any potential harm from this unexpected natural event.