Philippine and Indian navies launch joint South China sea patrols

The Indian Navy has joined the Philippine Navy in patrolling disputed areas of the South China Sea for the first time, Manila’s military confirmed on Monday. The two-day mission began on Sunday and involves three Indian vessels working alongside their Philippine counterparts. This patrol marks a new chapter in regional naval cooperation.

The joint patrol started just before Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos left for a state visit to New Delhi, where he is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Over the past year, the Philippines has increased defense partnerships with several allies amid rising tensions in the South China Sea. Both countries aim to strengthen maritime security through this collaboration.

Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea, despite an international ruling rejecting its claims. In response to the patrols, China accused Manila of involving outside powers to provoke instability in the region. A Chinese military spokesperson warned that the joint operation threatens regional peace and stability.

India’s naval presence includes the guided missile destroyer INS Delhi, which arrived in Manila last week for a port visit. Lieutenant Colonel John Paul Salgado described the patrol as ongoing, with activities such as at-sea replenishment currently underway. This joint effort highlights the growing military ties between the two countries.

Meanwhile, during his visit to India, President Marcos is expected to sign agreements in various fields including law, culture, and technology. However, many observers will be watching closely for any new defense-related deals. The joint naval patrol reflects the broader strategic cooperation building between Manila and New Delhi.

This development signals a shift in regional dynamics, as countries respond to growing tensions in the South China Sea. By working together, the Philippines and India hope to promote stability and ensure freedom of navigation in these contested waters.