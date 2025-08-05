History in the Making: Trinity’s Ameenah Babar Wins Silver at International Economics Olympiad — Highest Ever Rank for Pakistan.

In a groundbreaking achievement that places Pakistan firmly on the global academic map, Ameenah Babar, a student of Trinity School Lahore, has won the Silver Medal at the International Economics Olympiad (IEO) 2025, held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

This momentous win marks the highest rank ever achieved by a Pakistani student in the history of the IEO, a prestigious global competition that brings together the brightest economics students from around the world.

The journey to the international stage began when Dream3, Pakistan’s leading college counseling agency, held nationwide selection tests to form the country’s official IEO team. After an intense round of testing and shortlisting, three exceptional students were selected and trained extensively by Dream3’s expert mentors.

Their hard work and preparation paid off: two team members earned Bronze Medals, while Ameenah Babar of Trinity School clinched the Silver — rewriting the record books with the highest IEO ranking ever held by a Pakistani.

The Pakistani delegation’s participation at IEO 2025 was made possible through the generous funding and sponsorship of the Office of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz. Her commitment to nurturing young talent and promoting academic excellence has paved the way for global representation and recognition.

Ameenah’s triumph adds to a growing list of global accomplishments by Trinity students. This year alone, Trinity’s Head Boy Daniyal Hassan was selected to represent Pakistan at the World Schools Debating Championship (WSDC) and achieved a remarkable 6th place global speaker ranking — the third highest ever by a Pakistani in WSDC history.

These back-to-back international achievements are no coincidence. Trinity School Lahore has consistently fostered a culture of academic excellence, global readiness, and leadership. From economics to debate, Trinity students are not just participating — they’re setting new benchmarks.

With students like Ameenah Babar and our debating champions leading the way, Pakistan’s academic future is not just promising — it’s powerful. Trinity is proud to be at the forefront of this journey.

To learn more about offerings at Trinity, visit www.trinityschool.edu.pk