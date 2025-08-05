Beijing ends rain alert after massive evacuations

Beijing has officially lifted its highest-level rain alert after heavy downpours forced the evacuation of over 82,000 people across the capital. Although the intense weather system weakened early Tuesday morning, officials urged residents to stay alert for possible natural disasters. Authorities remain especially concerned about landslides or flash floods in the city’s mountainous outer areas.

The red rainstorm warning, the most severe in a four-tier alert system, was issued on Monday as forecasters predicted heavy rainfall across Beijing. Fortunately, the system began moving east by Tuesday, bringing some relief to the city. However, experts warned that the threat isn’t completely over, and isolated storms could still hit the surrounding regions.

Several areas remain at high risk of flooding, especially Miyun in the northeast, which saw the worst damage from the recent storm. Other affected districts include Fangshan, Mentougou, and Huairou. Last week’s flooding killed at least 44 people, including 31 elderly residents at a care center in Miyun. Officials admitted there were serious shortcomings in disaster preparedness.

Local leaders promised to improve emergency response after the tragedy exposed weaknesses in handling extreme weather. The Miyun district’s party chief said the incident showed that protecting lives must go beyond slogans and be treated as a real priority. Many survivors told reporters they were caught off guard by how fast the floodwaters rose and spread.

Meanwhile, Beijing’s government is focusing on restoring normal life in flood-hit areas. Authorities announced plans to repair roads, restore electricity and water, and fix damaged schools, hospitals, and elderly homes. They stressed that recovery work must move quickly to support affected communities and return stability to daily life.

At the same time, the national government warned citizens against spreading rumors about the disaster online. They said some false information was causing unnecessary panic. As China faces more extreme weather due to climate change, officials continue balancing disaster response with public communication and long-term climate goals.