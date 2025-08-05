PTI launches nationwide protest movement across Pakistan today

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is launching a large-scale protest across the country today under the banner of Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Aain-e-Pakistan (Movement for the Protection of Pakistan’s Constitution). The party has finalized all plans and instructed its leaders and supporters to participate in a peaceful demonstration. The central protest will take place outside Adiala Jail, where PTI founder Imran Khan is currently detained.

To ensure strong participation, PTI has summoned all of its MNAs and Senators to Islamabad for the main protest. Meanwhile, members of the provincial assemblies will lead local demonstrations within their own constituencies. The central leadership has already consulted with provincial party presidents and chief organizers to coordinate efforts smoothly across all regions.

Salman Akram Raja, the party’s secretary general, will closely monitor the protest activity and oversee coordination between all provinces. PTI leaders from Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab have submitted their local protest schedules to the central office. These region-specific events will take place alongside the main protest in Islamabad.

Tight security measures have been implemented outside Adiala Jail, anticipating a large gathering of PTI supporters. The day also holds emotional importance for the party, as it marks the second anniversary of Imran Khan’s arrest on August 5. PTI has declared this day as a ‘Black Day’ to protest what it calls political victimization and injustice.

Senior leader Asad Qaiser emphasized that the protest movement will remain peaceful and within the limits of the law and constitution. He demanded the release of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, calling it their legal and constitutional right. Qaiser also claimed that the judiciary is under pressure from the government, affecting the fairness of court decisions.

As part of today’s protest, PTI supporters will march carrying national flags, white flags symbolizing peace, and party flags to mark the day in a disciplined and non-violent way. The party hopes to raise national awareness and urge authorities to ensure justice and constitutional rights for all.