The Post-Pahalgam Rhetoric Against Kashmiris

August has become synonymous with suffering in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Six years after the abrogation of Article 370 reshaped the region’s legal and demographic framework, a new episode of state-led brutality has been unleashed-this time triggered by the recent Pahalgam incident. The fallout has led to intensified repression under the guise of national security, with Indian forces targeting Kashmiri civilians in sweeping Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs).

Following the alleged false flag in Pahalgam, the Modi government has used the incident as a pretext to launch an aggressive crackdown across the valley. The operations-disproportionate in scale and brutal in execution-have turned districts like Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag, and Baramulla into militarized zones. These are not mere security sweeps but calculated exercises in collective punishment. Twenty-five civilians have been killed, 36 homes razed, and 2,864 people-mostly youth and students-have been arrested in just the past few weeks.

Fresh wave of repression in IIOJK marks yet another August of state violence and collective punishment.

Joint actions by the Indian Army, the Special Operations Group (SOG), the State Investigation Agency (SIA), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have targeted over 30 locations. Sixty-five homes have been raided, and more than 1,500 young Kashmiris have been subjected to drone surveillance, curfews, and interrogations. Families report their houses being converted into ad-hoc detention centers, with women harassed and entire communities living under psychological siege.

This intensification of state violence is not occurring in a vacuum. With the failure of Operation Sindoor exposing strategic flaws within India’s military command, the Modi regime appears intent on diverting domestic discontent and international scrutiny by projecting strength in Kashmir. The crackdown also serves to rally the Hindutva base ahead of political milestones, positioning the occupation of Kashmir as a nationalist imperative rather than a human rights concern.

The violence unleashed today is a continuation of decades of systemic oppression. From 1989 to 2019, over 13,000 Kashmiris were killed, and countless others subjected to rape, torture, enforced disappearances, and illegal detentions. Draconian laws like the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) offer Indian troops unchecked impunity, enabling atrocities to occur without consequence. The criminalization of dissent through sedition charges and anti-terror laws has become routine. Journalists, students, and peaceful protestors are increasingly labeled as “terror sympathizers” and silenced.

The Modi government’s Hindutva-driven narrative continues to delegitimize Kashmiri resistance, framing it solely as a security issue while blocking international observers and suppressing human rights reporting. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s growing diplomatic efforts to highlight the Kashmiri plight are met with retaliatory escalations by New Delhi-often in the form of staged encounters and intensified repression.

IIOJK stands today as one of the most militarized and surveilled regions on Earth. The erosion of democracy and the normalization of state violence have turned it into a humanitarian crisis that demands urgent international attention. The global community, particularly the United Nations and major world powers, must compel India to honor its commitments under international law, including UN Security Council resolutions, and facilitate a just resolution that reflects the will of the Kashmiri people.

Until then, each August will remain a bleak anniversary-not of progress, but of pain, repression, and unfulfilled promises.

The writer is an alumnus of QAU, MPhil scholar & a freelance columnist, based in Islamabad. He can be reached at [email protected]