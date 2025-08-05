Zulfi secures first position in Marka-e-Haq Taekwondo Championship

Under the special directives of Sindh Government’s Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar and Secretary Sports Munawar Ali Mahesar, the Sindh Sports Department organized spectacular wheelchair tennis and taekwondo competitions in Karachi’s East and Central districts as part of Independence Day celebrations. Over 500 athletes participated in total. According to the Sports Department spokesperson, the “Marka e Haq Taekwondo Championship 2025” was successfully held under the supervision of Central Karachi District Sports Officer Hajra Nawab, featuring over 500 participants. In this championship, Zulfi secured first place, Kareena took second, and Players Union achieved third position.

The event was attended by President of Sindh Taekwondo Association Kamran Qamar, Member of Assembly Qurat-ul-Ain, Grand Master Rizwan*, and other distinguished guests. Meanwhile, a one-day Wheelchair Tennis Tournament was organized at Union club under the supervision of District East Sports Officer Ismail Shah, featuring over 20 special athletes. International player Fida Hussain displayed an outstanding performance and clinched the title. The winning athletes were awarded cash prizes and certificates by Assistant Director Farid Ali, Ismail Shah, and officials from the Sindh Olympic Association, Ahmed Ali Rajput and Asghar Baloch.

On the occasion of the closing ceremony, the spokesperson for the Sindh Sports Department stated that the event paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces in defending the homeland, maintaining peace, and ensuring national security.