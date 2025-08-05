Karachi key to country’s progress: Minister highlights city’s role in education, inclusion

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while speaking at a conference titled “The Role of Professional Social Workers for Persons with Disabilities” emphasized the pivotal role of Karachi in the country’s progress.

“When Karachi moves, the country moves. The University of Karachi is the heart of this city. It is the intellectual and social nucleus of this metropolitan.” The event was hosted by the Department of Social Work of the University of Karachi at the KU’s Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium on Monday.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui recalled that in 2008, Karachi was ranked among the world’s top 10 emerging cities.

He said Karachi has given ordinary Pakistanis a voice in the halls of power.

The federal minister announced plans to establish more universities in Karachi and highlighted the recent opening of Hyderabad’s first university in 77 years. He said that education is a right for all, but especially for those whose sacrifices gave us this freedom. Three federal universities have already been established in Karachi, and more are on the way.

“The greatest disability is to accept slavery, greed, hatred, dishonesty, and corruption. Allah created humans free and gave them the ability to remain free.” He congratulated the audience on the month of independence, reminding them that many in attendance were descendants of those who gave their lives for Pakistan’s creation.

On the occasion, KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi emphasized that societal attitudes, lack of infrastructure, and weak government policies are major barriers to the development of persons with disabilities.

“Social progress is impossible unless we give every citizen, especially those with disabilities, their rightful place in society.” He lamented that the state has outsourced its constitutional and moral responsibilities to charitable organizations, calling for a more active and accountable government.

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi announced that the university is offering full tuition waivers for students with disabilities. “We’re not just waiving fees, we’re expanding academic, physical, and psychological support to ensure these students become empowered members of society”.

Another speaker, former MNA Kishwar Zehra stressed the importance of accepting and integrating persons with disabilities into decision-making forums like Parliament. “You, the students, can help pass laws that protect their rights. Serving humanity is not just noble, it’s a path to divine approval.”

KU’s Dean of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr. Samina Saeed reframed disability as a different way of life, not a weakness.