The Government of Sindh shall observe 1(one) minute silence at 10:00 AM on the account of Youm-e-Istehsaal on 05th August, 2025 (Tuesday) in support of Kashmiri Brethren and against the military siege of Indian Illegally OCCUPIED JAMMU & Kashmir in all offices, autonomous bodies and corporations under administrative control of Government of Sindh.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it. Ok Privacy policy