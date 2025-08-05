Punjab has become safer after police sacrifices: IG

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the province has become significantly safer over the past two and a half years, thanks to the unwavering dedication and sacrifices of the Punjab Police.

He made these remarks during a solemn ceremony to mark Police Martyrs’ Day at the Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, on Monday.

The IGP, along with Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, addressed the gathering and paid tribute to the legacy of the fallen heroes.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Usman remarked, “Punjab Police have laid down their lives on 353 out of 365 days in a year, only 12 days have passed without martyrdom.”

The IGP highlighted that since 2017, 712 families of police martyrs have been provided with residential plots and financial assistance for house construction. He said the initiative to provide homes to martyrs’ families began after the 2017 Charing Cross tragedy under directives from the then prime minister and chief minister Punjab.

Dr. Usman expressed gratitude to the current Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, for increasing the financial support allocated for the purchase of homes for the families of martyrs.

“Even in challenging regions like Katcha, D.G. Khan, Mianwali, and Rajanpur, where our personnel embraced martyrdom, police officers continue to serve with courage and commitment,” he said.

The IGP added that in several cases, sons of martyred officers have joined the force, continuing the legacy of bravery. “Terrorists may continue to attack, but Punjab Police will never back down,” he affirmed.

IGP Dr Usman requested special support for children of police employees suffering from conditions such as cerebral palsy and thalassemia. He further announced that the target of 30,000 promotions within the force will be achieved shortly.

Dr Usman acknowledged government’s financial support, stating that Rs. 129 billion have been added to Punjab Police’s development projects.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman said the province’s peace and stability are a direct result of sacrifices made by the police force. “Punjab’s law and order situation is exemplary today, thanks to our martyrs,” he said.

The CS said that as soon as Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took office, she prioritised the welfare of all government employees, especially the families of martyrs. He recalled that shortly after assuming office two and a half years ago, the IGP informed him about pending welfare initiatives for the families of martyrs. He added that these measures were later completed with the support of former caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the current provincial leadership.

“It is an honor to be part of this ceremony. The Punjab government will continue to provide every possible support to the families of our brave police martyrs,” the CS said.

At the end of ceremony, ownership documents of plots allotted prior to 2017 were formally handed over to the heirs of martyrs. Family members of the fallen heroes also shared their reflections and paid emotional tribute to their loved ones.

Meanwhile, the Police martyrs’ day was observed with solemnity and reverence across Punjab on Monday, including in the provincial capital, to honour the ultimate sacrifices of police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, special ceremonies were held in all districts of the province, while smartly turned-out police contingents presented guard of honour at the memorials and graves of the martyrs. Wreaths were laid and Fateha was offered for the departed souls.

The spokesperson said that senior police officers visited the families of martyrs, met with their children and paid tribute to the heroes while expressing solidarity.

Rallies and special events were also organised to highlight their sacrifices.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, in his special message on the occasion, said that August 4 was a day to renew the pledge with the martyrs of Punjab Police.

“Nations that honour their heroes never forget them,” he stated.

The IGP added that Punjab Police observed police martyrs day with national spirit every year to pay homage to over 1,700 brave officers and personnel who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty.

“They sacrificed their present to secure the future of the nation,” he said.

Dr Usman also paid heartfelt tribute to the mothers and families of the martyrs, stating that the department stood by them in every moment whether in joy or sorrow.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Monday visited the grave of Shaheed DIG Capt (retd) Syed Ahmed Mobeen on the Police Martyrs’ Day.

The IG Punjab laid a wreath and offered prayers for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks. He was accompanied by AIG Admin & Security Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi and other senior officers.

Later, the IGP visited residence of the martyred officer at Qurban Lines, where he met with the mother and other family members of Shaheed DIG Syed Ahmed Mobeen.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Usman Anwar paid rich tribute to the martyr, calling him an exemplary officer and a noble human being.

“The services and supreme sacrifice of Capt (retd) Ahmed Mobeen for the country, the nation and Punjab Police will always be remembered,” the IG said.