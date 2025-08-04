Pakistan to dispatch 100 tons of aid for Palestine today

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will dispatch on Monday 100 tons of humanitarian aid supplies for Palestine, the authority said.

The development came days after Israel’s military said it will open humanitarian corridors to allow aid convoys into the Gaza Strip, following an international outcry stoked by images of malnourished children in a deepening hunger crisis

Nearly 1,400 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip while waiting for aid since May 27, the majority by the Israeli army, the United Nations said on Friday. The Israeli army denies any targeting, insisting it only fires “warning shots” when people approach too close to its positions.

The NDMA said a dedicated relief flight carrying 65 tons of canned food, 20 tons of dry and infant milk, 5 tons of biscuits and 10 tons of medicines will depart from Islamabad as part of Pakistan’s continued support for the Palestinian people in their time of dire need.

“The consignment, organized under the patronage of the Government of Pakistan and led by NDMA, is part of a broader 200-ton humanitarian relief operation being executed through two chartered flights,” the NDMA said.

International organizations have for months condemned the restrictions imposed by the Israeli authorities on aid distribution in Gaza, including refusing to issue border crossing permits, slow customs clearance, limited access points, and imposing dangerous routes.

Speaking to media on Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan’s total humanitarian aid dispatched to Gaza has now reached 17 consignments, amounting to 1,715 tons.

“With the second flight scheduled in the coming days, this total will rise to 1,815 tons,” he said, adding that Pakistan will expand its relief operations as the situation evolves.

Pakistan, which does not have diplomatic ties with Israel, has consistently condemned Israeli military actions and called for the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid into Palestinian territory.

The South Asian country last month used its presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to refocus global attention on the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“Pakistan remains resolute in its moral, political, and humanitarian support for the people of Gaza,” the NDMA said.