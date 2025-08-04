NA to meet today to take up 32-point agenda

The National Assembly will meet today to consider a 32-point agenda during its 18th session, summoned by President Asif Ali Zardari under Article 54(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan. The sitting, scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM, will feature question hour, calling attention notices, introduction of bills, and the presentation of reports and ordinances, according to the National Assembly Secretariat. Lawmakers are expected to engage in detailed deliberations on a range of legislative and oversight matters during the session.

