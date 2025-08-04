Gulf heatwave intensifies, Sweihan hits 51.8°C

The United Arab Emirates is experiencing an intense heatwave following its hottest spring on record. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), temperatures soared to 51.8°C in the desert town of Sweihan on August 1. This marks the highest temperature recorded in the UAE since 2021 and comes close to the national record of 52.1°C, set in 2002.

The scorching weather follows record-breaking heat in April and May, with inland regions seeing daily highs above 50°C throughout June and July. Coastal cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi consistently reported temperatures in the mid-40s. The NCM forecasts that August will continue to be hotter than usual, with average temperatures expected to rise by 0.25°C to 0.5°C.

This extreme heat reflects a wider global pattern of rising temperatures. Last year was the hottest year on record worldwide, with global averages exceeding 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. The persistent heat is stressing local infrastructure and communities, especially those who work outdoors.

While the NCM has urged people to stay indoors during peak hours, such advice is difficult for outdoor workers to follow. Construction and agriculture workers continue to face extreme conditions daily. The government has implemented some regulations to protect laborers, but the risks remain high.

“It’s unbearable even indoors sometimes,” said Yasir Shahad, a visitor from Australia. “And yet, these laborers are working 24/7 under the sun. It’s unthinkable.” The UAE’s situation highlights the human cost of rising global temperatures and the urgent need for climate adaptation strategies.