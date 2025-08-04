PTI gears up for August 5 Adiala jail protest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has finalized detailed plans for a major protest on August 5. The party has summoned all National Assembly members and senators to Islamabad. These members will gather outside Adiala Jail to stage a protest against the government. Meanwhile, provincial assembly members have been directed to organize protests in their respective constituencies. This dual approach aims to maximize pressure on authorities both at the national and local levels.

Sources reveal that PTI’s central leadership conducted extensive consultations with all provincial presidents and chief organizers. The protest will be held under the banner of “Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Aain Pakistan” (Movement for the Protection of Pakistan’s Constitution). The party has appointed its Secretary General Salman Akram Raja to oversee and coordinate all protest activities nationwide. He will ensure smooth communication and proper management during the event.

Leaders from all four provinces have prepared and submitted detailed protest schedules to the party’s top leadership. All ticket holders, volunteers, and workers involved in the protests have been put on high alert. Provincial presidents and coordinators will maintain constant communication with the central leadership to address any issues immediately. This organized mobilization reflects PTI’s seriousness in pushing its political agenda.

Earlier, PTI had canceled a large protest and rally planned in Islamabad. However, the party shifted its focus to the protest outside Adiala Jail, where several of its leaders are reportedly detained or targeted. PTI aims to demonstrate strength and unity with coordinated protests across the country. The movement highlights growing tensions between PTI and the current government over legal and political disputes.

In conclusion, PTI is mobilizing its elected representatives and grassroots workers for widespread protests on August 5. The party hopes these protests will draw public attention and pressure authorities for political reforms. The events outside Adiala Jail and across provincial constituencies could prove pivotal in Pakistan’s ongoing political struggle. Observers are watching closely as the situation unfolds.