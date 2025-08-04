Pakistan approves ferry service to Iran and Gulf states

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs has approved a ferry service license for travel to Iran and Gulf countries. The license was given to Sea Capers, enabling them to start ferry operations. Officials called this a milestone in Pakistan’s maritime connectivity. It will create new travel opportunities for people and businesses.

Federal Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said the ferry service will offer affordable travel for pilgrims and laborers. He added that the service will begin from Karachi and Gwadar ports. The minister emphasized that sea travel will be safe, comfortable, and budget-friendly. This will make it easier for many to travel by sea.

Furthermore, the ferry service will boost Pakistan’s maritime economy. It will encourage regional tourism and increase trade with neighboring countries. The government is working hard to launch the service quickly. They want to ensure smooth operations from the start.

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry also said the government is committed to expanding maritime transport infrastructure. This project is part of a wider effort to improve sea connectivity. The aim is to strengthen Pakistan’s ties with Iran and Gulf states. Such initiatives will enhance economic growth and cooperation.

The ferry license will open affordable sea travel routes to important regional markets. It promises safer, more comfortable journeys and stronger trade links. The government plans to fast-track the ferry service to benefit the public and economy.