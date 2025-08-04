Crackdown on illegal call centers leads to 450 arrests

The National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency has revealed that 63 raids were conducted on illegal call centers across Pakistan in the past one and a half years. These operations resulted in the arrest of 195 Pakistani and 255 foreign nationals involved in financial fraud and cybercrime. The agency shared these details during a briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on IT.

The crackdown led to the registration of 54 cases and uncovered fraud worth over Rs 720 million. Additionally, the agency managed to recover more than Rs 40 million. These operations targeted call centers involved in cheating citizens through fake job offers, phishing, and financial scams.

Islamabad witnessed the highest number of foreign arrests, where 17 call centers were raided. During these raids, 10 locals and 183 foreigners were taken into custody, with fraud totaling Rs 60 million exposed. This raised serious concerns about international involvement in local scams.

In Karachi, 19 illegal call centers were targeted, and 44 out of 76 Pakistani suspects were arrested. However, despite multiple raids, no money could be recovered from these operations. This highlights the challenge of tracing financial flows in digital crimes.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi saw eight raids, leading to 32 arrests and a recovery of Rs 5.8 million. In Faisalabad, 78 locals and 72 foreigners were arrested during seven raids, and Rs 200,000 was recovered. Seven FIRs were filed in connection with these centers.

Moreover, a raid in Multan led to the arrest of all eight local suspects involved in a fake call center. In Lahore, raids on 11 centers resulted in 23 arrests. These figures underline the growing threat of cyber fraud and the ongoing efforts of authorities to curb illegal digital activity.