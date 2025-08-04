Jenna Ortega says ‘wednesday’ strongly promotes feminism

Jenna Ortega has confirmed that her hit Netflix series Wednesday is “definitely” feminist. The actress shared her views just days before the release of the show’s second season, which continues to follow the bold and unique story of Wednesday Addams and her classmates at Nevermore Academy.

Speaking in a recent interview, Ortega expressed her pride in the show’s portrayal of complex and confident women. She emphasized that Wednesday not only features a strong lead but also includes a diverse set of female characters who are layered and empowering in their own ways.

She highlighted how the series maintains the legacy of The Addams Family, known for its progressive themes. Ortega specifically praised Morticia Addams, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones, calling her character “delicious” and admiring how Catherine brought her to life with elegance and strength.

Moreover, Ortega mentioned her on-screen classmates Enid and Bianca, played by Emma Myers and Joy Sunday. She described them as deeply developed characters who reflect different types of strength and identity, adding that “there’s a woman for everyone” in the show.

The second season promises more dramatic twists, including a mysterious psychic vision that suggests danger ahead. This time, Wednesday foresees her roommate Enid’s possible death, setting the stage for a darker and more emotional journey at Nevermore Academy.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the new episodes, and Ortega’s comments have further raised excitement. As viewers prepare to return to the eerie world of Wednesday, the show continues to gain attention for breaking stereotypes and promoting strong female representation.